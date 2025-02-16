Left Menu

Macron Gathers European Leaders Amid Ukraine Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host a meeting with European leaders to address the Ukraine situation. This comes after the U.S. envoy to Ukraine stated that Europe would be excluded from talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Major European countries, including France, Britain, and Germany, will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:17 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a meeting of European leaders on Monday, focused on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on France Inter radio.

The discussion follows a controversial statement made by Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President Donald Trump's special Ukraine envoy, who suggested that Europe might be excluded from peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

Diplomats have confirmed that the meeting will include representatives from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, effectively bringing together key voices from the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

