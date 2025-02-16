Macron Gathers European Leaders Amid Ukraine Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a meeting of European leaders on Monday, focused on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on France Inter radio.

The discussion follows a controversial statement made by Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President Donald Trump's special Ukraine envoy, who suggested that Europe might be excluded from peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

Diplomats have confirmed that the meeting will include representatives from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, effectively bringing together key voices from the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)