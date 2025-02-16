Left Menu

Streamlining Legal Migration: A Call for Reform

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas highlights the lengthy process of obtaining valid migration documents as a reason for illegal migration. This comment follows the recent deportation of 116 illegal Indian immigrants from the US, two of whom were from Goa. Viegas urges governmental action to simplify the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call for reform, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas from Goa's Velim constituency has pointed out the cumbersome process of acquiring legal migration documents, attributing this as a driving force behind illegal migration attempts by youths.

This statement comes on the heels of the United States deporting 116 illegal immigrants from India, among which two were from Goa, arriving back on Indian soil at Dabolim airport on Sunday.

Viegas, having spoken with a concerned father of one deportee, emphasizes the urgency for governmental action on reducing bureaucratic delays, suggesting he will converse with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

