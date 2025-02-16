Streamlining Legal Migration: A Call for Reform

In a pressing call for reform, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas from Goa's Velim constituency has pointed out the cumbersome process of acquiring legal migration documents, attributing this as a driving force behind illegal migration attempts by youths.

This statement comes on the heels of the United States deporting 116 illegal immigrants from India, among which two were from Goa, arriving back on Indian soil at Dabolim airport on Sunday.

Viegas, having spoken with a concerned father of one deportee, emphasizes the urgency for governmental action on reducing bureaucratic delays, suggesting he will converse with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)