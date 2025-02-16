Israel and US Forge United Strategy in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed the united front between Israel and the United States regarding Gaza. This statement followed discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concentrating on regional concerns including the situation in Iran and the Lebanon ceasefire.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude towards Rubio for the United States' unwavering support for Israel's policies in Gaza under President Donald Trump. The cooperation underscores a common strategic approach in addressing issues within the Palestinian enclave.

"I want to assure everyone who's now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us," Netanyahu stated, underlining the synergy between the two nations amid the fragile ceasefire with Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)