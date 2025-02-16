Israel and US Forge United Strategy in Gaza
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed full cooperation between Israel and the United States on Gaza, following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussions also included Iran and Lebanon’s ceasefire, highlighting shared strategies under President Trump amid a tenuous ceasefire with Hamas militants.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed the united front between Israel and the United States regarding Gaza. This statement followed discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concentrating on regional concerns including the situation in Iran and the Lebanon ceasefire.
Netanyahu expressed gratitude towards Rubio for the United States' unwavering support for Israel's policies in Gaza under President Donald Trump. The cooperation underscores a common strategic approach in addressing issues within the Palestinian enclave.
"I want to assure everyone who's now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us," Netanyahu stated, underlining the synergy between the two nations amid the fragile ceasefire with Hamas militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tirade: Trade War Looms
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Trade War Tsunami?
Trudeau says Canada will place 25 per cent tariffs on USD 155 billion in US imports in retaliation to Trump's tariffs, reports AP.
Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Economic Stand-off