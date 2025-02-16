Assam CM Softens Stand on Gaurav Gogoi Amid Anti-India Allegations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has suggested that opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi might be trapped or blackmailed as part of a larger 'anti-India' conspiracy. This follows allegations about Gogoi's British wife's supposed links to the ISI, with the issue now linked to national security.
In a surprising turn, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi might be entangled in a broader 'anti-India' plot. Addressing a gathering, Sarma emphasized the national security implications of the controversy surrounding Gogoi's British wife.
Sarma extended an olive branch to Gogoi, expressing sympathy and suggesting that the Congress leader might have inadvertently found himself at the center of these serious allegations. He mentioned a willingness to collaborate with central agencies to delve deeper into the matter.
The BJP leader said a police case is likely to be registered, while Congress maintains that the allegations are a malicious attempt at character assassination. The unfolding saga has dominated political discourse in Assam, with significant implications at both state and national levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
