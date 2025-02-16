Left Menu

Marco Rubio Backs Israel's Strategies Amid Tensions in Gaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supports Israel's strategy in Gaza, calling for Hamas's eradication and complicating the shaky ceasefire. Rubio's regional tour, including meetings with key Middle Eastern leaders, raises concerns about American policies and strategies in handling the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed full support for Israel's aims in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of eradicating Hamas. This stance, expressed during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, casts new doubts on the fragile ceasefire.

On his regional tour, Rubio is expected to encounter resistance from Arab leaders, especially regarding President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza. This proposal, embraced by Netanyahu, aligns with their shared vision for the region's future.

The Israeli military's recent actions in Gaza, including an airstrike, have heightened tensions. With the ceasefire's first phase concluding soon, ongoing hostilities and diplomatic disagreements threaten further instability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

