Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the crucial need for security guarantees from the United States in a minerals deal involving Ukraine. Speaking during an NBC interview on Sunday, Zelenskiy stated unequivocally that the absence of these assurances would render the economic agreement ineffective.

During his address at the Munich security conference, Zelenskiy voiced concerns over the proposed accord, indicating its misalignment with Ukraine's current interests. His remarks highlighted the intrinsic link between security and economic cooperation, stressing that fairness must be upheld in any agreement.

Zelenskiy's comments reflect a broader need for geopolitical stability in resource-sharing agreements, particularly as Ukraine seeks to solidify its international partnerships amid ongoing tensions.

