Europe Marginalized in Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Era of Geopolitical Shifts

Europe is being sidelined in Ukraine peace talks as the US shifts focus to its own strategic priorities. European nations express concern over potential exclusion from a deal with significant security implications. Calls for a European army arise amid changing US-Europe relations, highlighting a push for stronger continental defense autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:32 IST
In a surprising geopolitical shift, Europe finds itself marginalized in peace talks concerning Ukraine, as the United States recalibrates its strategic priorities towards border security and countering China.

Despite European concerns, the US has moved forward with discussions involving only Ukraine and Russia, sparking apprehension among European leaders who fear exclusion from a deal that could impact regional security. US envoy Keith Kellogg indicated that European participation in the talks remains unlikely.

Amidst changing transatlantic relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a European army, advocating for military autonomy on the continent. However, responses to this proposal have been mixed, as national sovereignty considerations complicate the formation of a unified European force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

