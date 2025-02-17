Europe Marginalized in Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Era of Geopolitical Shifts

In a surprising geopolitical shift, Europe finds itself marginalized in peace talks concerning Ukraine, as the United States recalibrates its strategic priorities towards border security and countering China.

Despite European concerns, the US has moved forward with discussions involving only Ukraine and Russia, sparking apprehension among European leaders who fear exclusion from a deal that could impact regional security. US envoy Keith Kellogg indicated that European participation in the talks remains unlikely.

Amidst changing transatlantic relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a European army, advocating for military autonomy on the continent. However, responses to this proposal have been mixed, as national sovereignty considerations complicate the formation of a unified European force.

(With inputs from agencies.)