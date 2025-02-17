Left Menu

Remembering Karpoori Thakur: The People's Leader and Champion of Social Justice

Rich tributes were paid to former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Karpoori Thakur on his 37th death anniversary. Known for his dedication to social justice and championing the rights of the exploited, Thakur served as Bihar's chief minister twice and was a key figure in the socialist movement.

The legacy of Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna laureate, was celebrated on his 37th death anniversary. A revered figure in the social justice arena, Thakur was hailed by current politicians like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who described him as the 'master of social justice.'

In a tribute on social media, Adityanath highlighted Thakur's unwavering commitment to the rights of the exploited and deprived classes, underscoring his lifelong dedication to the cause of social equality and democratic ideals. Thakur's political career was marked by his tenure as chief minister twice in Bihar.

Thakur's contributions extend beyond politics; he enforced a historic alcohol prohibition in 1970 and played a vital role in India's freedom struggle, influenced by socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. Born in Samastipur and a member of the 'Nai' community, his legacy continues to inspire many.

