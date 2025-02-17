Tragic End: The Complex Web Behind a Party Member's Death

Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old associated with the Nishad Party, tragically ended his life in Uttar Pradesh by hanging himself at his Narkatha village home in Maharajganj district, police confirmed on Monday. The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions and has raised serious allegations within political circles.

Before his death, Nishad wrote a poignant Facebook post accusing Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad, along with others, of driving him to this extreme step. He lamented over making numerous political and social enemies due to his activism in favor of the underprivileged. Despite facing false cases and imprisonment, he continued his work, he claimed.

In response to the accusations, Sanjay Nishad expressed his shock and sorrow over the suicide of an active party member. He denied the allegations and called for an impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the social media post and the reasons for Dharmatma Nishad's tragic decision, emphasizing the need for clarity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)