Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Criticize Hindi Imposition in Education Policy
Tamil Nadu's leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, have voiced strong opposition to the BJP-led central government's alleged Hindi imposition and education policies. The controversy, involving DMK and BJP figures, revolves around language inclusion in educational curricula, raising tensions in the state's linguistic and educational policies.
- Country:
- India
In response to growing concerns of linguistic imposition, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government's alleged attempts to enforce Hindi in the state. He claimed that the central government had failed to provide necessary financial support to Tamil Nadu, an accusation aimed at rallying public sentiment against the perceived marginalization.
The tension surrounding language imposition intensified when DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai commented on Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's endorsement of the New Education Policy. Annadurai accused Annamalai of being a 'puppet' to the RSS and stressed the irrelevance of Hindi in the state's education system, which he argued, would not aid professional advancement for Tamil Nadu's youth.
BJP leader K Annamalai countered these claims by questioning the DMK's educational policies, noting the contradiction in private schools teaching a trilingual curriculum while government schools do not. The ongoing debate highlights the ideological divide over language policies, emphasizing the broader clash between state and central educational directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: AIADMK and DMK Clash Over Viral Video
Communal Tensions in Tamil Nadu: DMK vs BJP on Thirupparankundram Issue
Karnataka's Challenge: Rethinking the National Education Policy
Akhilesh Yadav Slams New Education Policy as 'Industrialist Conspiracy'
Thrilling Erode East Bypoll: DMK's Dominance Unfolds