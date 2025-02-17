Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Criticize Hindi Imposition in Education Policy

Tamil Nadu's leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, have voiced strong opposition to the BJP-led central government's alleged Hindi imposition and education policies. The controversy, involving DMK and BJP figures, revolves around language inclusion in educational curricula, raising tensions in the state's linguistic and educational policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Criticize Hindi Imposition in Education Policy
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing concerns of linguistic imposition, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government's alleged attempts to enforce Hindi in the state. He claimed that the central government had failed to provide necessary financial support to Tamil Nadu, an accusation aimed at rallying public sentiment against the perceived marginalization.

The tension surrounding language imposition intensified when DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai commented on Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's endorsement of the New Education Policy. Annadurai accused Annamalai of being a 'puppet' to the RSS and stressed the irrelevance of Hindi in the state's education system, which he argued, would not aid professional advancement for Tamil Nadu's youth.

BJP leader K Annamalai countered these claims by questioning the DMK's educational policies, noting the contradiction in private schools teaching a trilingual curriculum while government schools do not. The ongoing debate highlights the ideological divide over language policies, emphasizing the broader clash between state and central educational directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025