Pope Francis' Health Update: Positive Signs of Recovery in Rome Hospital
Pope Francis remains in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for a respiratory infection. The Vatican reports he had a restful night and is receiving treatment for bronchitis. This marks his fourth day under medical care as he continues to recover.
Pope Francis spent a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he continues to receive treatment for a respiratory tract infection, according to a Vatican spokesman on Monday.
The 88-year-old pope has been battling bronchitis for over a week, prompting his admission to the hospital last Friday morning.
The Vatican's latest update suggests positive progress in his recovery, providing reassurance to Catholics worldwide.
