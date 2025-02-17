Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: Positive Signs of Recovery in Rome Hospital

Pope Francis remains in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for a respiratory infection. The Vatican reports he had a restful night and is receiving treatment for bronchitis. This marks his fourth day under medical care as he continues to recover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:30 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis spent a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he continues to receive treatment for a respiratory tract infection, according to a Vatican spokesman on Monday.

The 88-year-old pope has been battling bronchitis for over a week, prompting his admission to the hospital last Friday morning.

The Vatican's latest update suggests positive progress in his recovery, providing reassurance to Catholics worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

