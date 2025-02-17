Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening China-EU Relations Amid Transatlantic Tensions

China's foreign ministry emphasizes the need for strong China-EU relations as US actions create transatlantic tension. China's involvement in Ukraine peace talks is seen as stabilizing, despite past conflicts with Europe over trade issues. China's ties with Russia could impact its relationship with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:36 IST
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stressed the importance of 'healthy and stable' China-EU relations at a time when US-led Ukraine peace talks with Russia are straining transatlantic ties. US Vice President JD Vance's critique of Europe's censorship of free speech and immigration problems at the Munich Security Conference further complicated EU-US relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for the European Union's involvement in peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine war. Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, stated that strengthening China-EU relations could bring stability amid global uncertainties exacerbated by US strategies.

Amidst shifting global dynamics, China aims to act as a stabilizing force, despite previous economic disputes with the EU. Their discussions continue as concerns about China's dual-use goods exports influencing the Ukraine conflict are raised by EU leaders.

