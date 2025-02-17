The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stressed the importance of 'healthy and stable' China-EU relations at a time when US-led Ukraine peace talks with Russia are straining transatlantic ties. US Vice President JD Vance's critique of Europe's censorship of free speech and immigration problems at the Munich Security Conference further complicated EU-US relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for the European Union's involvement in peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine war. Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, stated that strengthening China-EU relations could bring stability amid global uncertainties exacerbated by US strategies.

Amidst shifting global dynamics, China aims to act as a stabilizing force, despite previous economic disputes with the EU. Their discussions continue as concerns about China's dual-use goods exports influencing the Ukraine conflict are raised by EU leaders.

