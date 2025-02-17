Left Menu

Modi's Mega Rally: A Power Move Towards 2025 Bihar Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally on February 24th in Bhagalpur, key for the 2025 Bihar elections. Joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the event will include Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution, highlighting farmer welfare. NDA aims for a strong election push amid RJD criticism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant public rally in Bhagalpur on February 24th, joined by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The event, at the Airport Ground, is projected to draw an audience of around 5 lakh farmers.

The rally will highlight the distribution of the 19th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, underscoring the government's focus on agricultural welfare. Senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will also be in attendance, representing 13 districts including Bhagalpur and Munger.

NDA leaders are optimistic about securing over 200 seats in the upcoming elections, buoyed by the alliance's strength under the leadership of Modi and Kumar. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav dismisses the possibility of a BJP government in Bihar, asserting increased public awareness of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

