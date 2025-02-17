Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Showdown: Minister Rajanna Challenges Shivakumar Over AICC Allegiance

The political tensions within Karnataka's ruling Congress have escalated, following Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna's call for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to misuse the AICC's name. Rajanna underscored party discipline, supported Siddaramaiah’s full term as CM, and highlighted issue-based differences while dismissing personal rifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:54 IST
The internal strife within Karnataka's ruling Congress party is heating up as Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has publicly challenged Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Rajanna urged Shivakumar not to misuse the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the party high command's name for political maneuvering.

Shivakumar's recent assertions, suggesting Siddaramaiah's necessity in retaining control for another term, sparked Rajanna's rebuttal. The struggle for Chief Ministerial tenure, especially in light of Shivakumar's ambitions, has brought Congress party dynamics and leadership plans into sharp focus.

Rajanna emphasized that while he supports Siddaramaiah completing a full term as Chief Minister, any leadership decisions will ultimately reside with the party high command. He rebuffed speculation of personal animosity, asserting his stand on issue-based differences rather than personal grievances, and criticized Shivakumar's dual positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

