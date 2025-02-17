Chidambaram Criticizes Pradhan's Language Policy Demand as 'Peak of Arrogance'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's insistence on implementing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. He described it as 'arrogant' and emphasized Tamil Nadu's historical stance on language policies. Chidambaram urged state unity to oppose Pradhan's demands, highlighting constitutional and historical assurances for non-Hindi states.
In a scathing rebuke, senior Congress figure P Chidambaram has labeled Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's demand for Tamil Nadu to adopt a three-language policy as the 'peak of arrogance.' Chidambaram's critique comes after Pradhan insisted that education funds hinge on the state's compliance with teaching Hindi.
Chidambaram argues that Pradhan's stance ignores the rich historical context and sentiments of Tamil Nadu's populace, while also disregarding the nation's constitutional commitments. He further urged the people of Tamil Nadu to unite against this perceived imposition, suggesting Pradhan's position denigrates assurances extended by former leaders like Nehru and Gandhi.
The Congress leader also questioned whether Pradhan is aware of the one-language policy prevalent in Hindi-speaking states and highlighted the insult to Parliament in withholding funds from non-Hindi teaching regions. Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, remains vocal in defending the state's language policy rights.
