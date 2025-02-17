Call for Unity: CPI(M) Leaders Demand Restoration of J&K Statehood

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has called for all secular forces to unite in pressing for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on Monday, Tarigami criticized the BJP for allegedly misleading the nation through false propaganda regarding Article 370.

Tarigami, a five-time assembly election winner from the Kulgam seat, underscored the importance of respecting the people's mandate, warning of serious consequences if it is disregarded. He stated that democracy should prosper in the region, but alleged that the Centre has no intention of restoring statehood.

Highlighting the issue is not limited to one region or community, he appealed to all secular parties for support, particularly in the face of the BJP's alleged use of "anti-national" elements. Tarigami also addressed the abrogation of Article 370, warning against the misleading notion that it caused militancy.

