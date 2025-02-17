Left Menu

Assam's SIT Investigation: The Intrigue Behind ISI Links Allegations

The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged ISI links involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife. While the BJP government pursues the matter, Gogoi asserts confidence in their position, viewing the inquiry as a political tactic to divert attention from upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of ISI links involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife. This follows comments by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on India's internal affairs, leading to charges under various legal sections.

While Assam's BJP-led government focuses on this inquiry, Gogoi maintains that both he and his party are aware of their stance amid the controversy. He challenges the motives behind the investigation, suggesting it serves as a diversionary tactic ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Despite the political tensions, the SIT, headed by CID Special DGP M P Gupta, intends to conduct an objective investigation. Meanwhile, Gogoi has criticized the Assam CM for inconsistent accusations and deflecting from key public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

