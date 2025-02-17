Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Controversy Engulfs Argentina's President Milei

Argentina's President Javier Milei faces potential impeachment after endorsing a cryptocurrency that later crashed. While Milei denied any involvement, opposition lawmakers have raised accusations of fraud. The controversy threatens Milei’s political standing ahead of mid-term elections, with public backlash and legal investigations ensuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:23 IST
Cryptocurrency Controversy Engulfs Argentina's President Milei
Cryptocurrency

Argentina's financial market took a hit on Monday with the S&P Merval stock index dropping nearly 4%, after President Javier Milei endorsed a cryptocurrency that quickly plummeted in value. The situation has prompted concerns from the country's fintech sector, labeling it a potential 'rug pull.'

Despite Milei's swift deletion of his social media post promoting the obscure $LIBRA coin and distancing himself from any association, lawmakers in the opposition are calling for an impeachment trial. The developments come as a judge has been appointed to assess legal actions against Milei.

While the political landscape simmers with tension, Milei's supporters and detractors clash over social media. Critics accuse the president of fraud, while others defend him against politically-charged attacks. The crypto incident has raised serious questions about presidential endorsements and potential conflicts of interest, all amidst scrutiny from international figures like Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025