Left Menu

US-Russia Talks Signal Shift in Diplomatic Ties Amid Ongoing Ukraine Tensions

Senior US and Russian officials, including top diplomats, are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss US-Russia relations and the war in Ukraine. US President Trump aims to shift US policy and facilitate a meeting with Russia's Putin. Kyiv and allies express concerns over potential US-Russia agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:28 IST
US-Russia Talks Signal Shift in Diplomatic Ties Amid Ongoing Ukraine Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant diplomatic move, senior officials from the United States and Russia are poised to hold talks in Saudi Arabia, focusing on revamping bilateral relations and addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. This crucial meeting marks a potential shift in US policy towards Moscow under President Donald Trump.

The discussions, scheduled for Tuesday, are the first high-level encounter since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside other senior American and Russian representatives, aims to assess Moscow's commitment to peace talks despite Ukraine's absence from the discussions.

Concerns arise among Ukrainian allies as Washington and Moscow engage in negotiations that could alter the geopolitical landscape. EU nations, caught off guard, convened emergency talks to assess their involvement, while Ukraine's President Zelenskyy underscores the necessity of Kyiv's participation in any peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025