US-Russia Talks Signal Shift in Diplomatic Ties Amid Ongoing Ukraine Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, senior officials from the United States and Russia are poised to hold talks in Saudi Arabia, focusing on revamping bilateral relations and addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. This crucial meeting marks a potential shift in US policy towards Moscow under President Donald Trump.

The discussions, scheduled for Tuesday, are the first high-level encounter since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside other senior American and Russian representatives, aims to assess Moscow's commitment to peace talks despite Ukraine's absence from the discussions.

Concerns arise among Ukrainian allies as Washington and Moscow engage in negotiations that could alter the geopolitical landscape. EU nations, caught off guard, convened emergency talks to assess their involvement, while Ukraine's President Zelenskyy underscores the necessity of Kyiv's participation in any peace agreement.

