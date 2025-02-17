Left Menu

Democrats Rally Against Musk's Federal Influence

Thousands of Democratic activists are protesting the Trump administration's cuts to federal agencies, focusing on Elon Musk's influence. The protests, organized by groups like Indivisible, highlight concerns over Musk's role in government and its impact on public services. The demonstrations aim to pressure Congress and draw public attention.

Updated: 17-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:29 IST
Democrats Rally Against Musk's Federal Influence
Elon Musk

In a unified display of discontent, thousands of Democratic activists are rallying against the Trump administration's significant cuts to federal health, education, and human services agencies. The spotlight has turned to billionaire Elon Musk, who is perceived as a key figure in this governmental downsizing.

Organized by progressive groups like Indivisible, the protests are taking place at congressional offices and Tesla dealerships nationwide. Participants aim to emphasize the detrimental effects of Musk's influence on federal operations and its potential ramifications on public services, urging members of Congress to intervene.

Amid the political unrest, Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin are also mobilizing efforts to confront the escalating oligarchic control. They, along with other influential Democrats, are embarking on tours and engagements to amplify the discourse and challenge the current administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

