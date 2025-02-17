Democrats Rally Against Musk's Federal Influence

In a unified display of discontent, thousands of Democratic activists are rallying against the Trump administration's significant cuts to federal health, education, and human services agencies. The spotlight has turned to billionaire Elon Musk, who is perceived as a key figure in this governmental downsizing.

Organized by progressive groups like Indivisible, the protests are taking place at congressional offices and Tesla dealerships nationwide. Participants aim to emphasize the detrimental effects of Musk's influence on federal operations and its potential ramifications on public services, urging members of Congress to intervene.

Amid the political unrest, Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin are also mobilizing efforts to confront the escalating oligarchic control. They, along with other influential Democrats, are embarking on tours and engagements to amplify the discourse and challenge the current administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)