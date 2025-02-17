Jayant Patil Dismisses Media Speculations Amid Event with Gadkari

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil took a swipe at the media for speculating about his potential switch to BJP, as he attended an event with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The event, held at Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Islampur, focused on inaugurating a new hostel building.

Patil, while addressing the attendees, urged journalists not to circulate reports suggesting Gadkari's shift to NCP (SP), stressing the importance of media credibility. The MLA criticized the media for misunderstanding the collaborative spirit between leaders of different political backgrounds, citing historical figures who had graced the institute before.

Gadkari, reciprocating Patil's sentiments, advised not to prioritize these speculative reports and advocated for politics as a means of social service rather than mere power dynamics. With elections concluded, Gadkari emphasized maintaining friendships beyond political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)