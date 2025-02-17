Left Menu

Jayant Patil Dismisses Media Speculations Amid Event with Gadkari

At an event in Islampur, Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil dismissed media speculations about joining BJP while sharing the stage with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Patil criticized the media for misinterpreting bipartisanship and emphasized that the event aimed to promote social service, not politics.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil took a swipe at the media for speculating about his potential switch to BJP, as he attended an event with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The event, held at Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Islampur, focused on inaugurating a new hostel building.

Patil, while addressing the attendees, urged journalists not to circulate reports suggesting Gadkari's shift to NCP (SP), stressing the importance of media credibility. The MLA criticized the media for misunderstanding the collaborative spirit between leaders of different political backgrounds, citing historical figures who had graced the institute before.

Gadkari, reciprocating Patil's sentiments, advised not to prioritize these speculative reports and advocated for politics as a means of social service rather than mere power dynamics. With elections concluded, Gadkari emphasized maintaining friendships beyond political affiliations.

