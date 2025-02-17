BJP Gears Up for Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Amid AAP Criticism

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday for questioning the BJP's delay in announcing its Delhi Chief Ministerial candidate. Tiwari called it a sign of AAP's restlessness, promising that Delhi will receive clarity within the next two to three days.

Earlier, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lambasted BJP for its unclear stance on governance in the capital. She questioned whether the BJP is effectively managing government affairs, highlighting issues like power cuts and mismanagement of resources.

Atishi further accused the BJP of lacking vision and criticized its failure to appoint someone from their 48 elected legislators as the Chief Minister. The BJP, having secured the majority in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, is preparing for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for February 20, with final arrangements reportedly concluded.

