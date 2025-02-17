Rebel Grip Tightens on Eastern Congo Cities Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized control of major cities in eastern Congo, including Bukavu and Goma. The ongoing conflict, driven by the region's mineral wealth, has displaced over 6 million people. Residents are uncertain and fearful of the future under rebel rule, while international attention grows.
On Monday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels solidified their control over Bukavu, the second major city in eastern Congo, following its capture by the group on Sunday.
Inhabitants, numbering around 1.3 million, were left to face the reality of new rebel rule, as fear and uncertainty loomed over the city.
The M23 militia is part of a larger struggle, involving over 100 armed factions competing for eastern Congo's substantial mineral resources, which are crucial for global technology industries.
Despite the rebels' control, the international community, including French President Emmanuel Macron, has intensified calls for a ceasefire and return of Congolese governance.
