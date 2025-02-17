Rebel Grip Tightens on Eastern Congo Cities Amid Humanitarian Crisis

On Monday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels solidified their control over Bukavu, the second major city in eastern Congo, following its capture by the group on Sunday.

Inhabitants, numbering around 1.3 million, were left to face the reality of new rebel rule, as fear and uncertainty loomed over the city.

The M23 militia is part of a larger struggle, involving over 100 armed factions competing for eastern Congo's substantial mineral resources, which are crucial for global technology industries.

Despite the rebels' control, the international community, including French President Emmanuel Macron, has intensified calls for a ceasefire and return of Congolese governance.

