Europe Unites for Ukraine: A New Strategy Amid Peace Talks
European leaders are strategizing to support Ukraine amidst peace talks between the U.S. and Russia. Key figures, including British PM Keir Starmer, emphasize Europe's increased role in ensuring Ukraine's security. The discussions arise as the U.S., without consulting Ukraine, plans high-level talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia.
European leaders convened with a renewed focus on ensuring Ukraine's security as peace negotiations between the United States and Russia loom. Leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signified an acknowledgment of Europe's amplified role in the conflict management.
An emergency summit in Paris underscored the urgency, notably following President Donald Trump's announcement of direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, bypassing Ukraine's participation. The discussions have spotlighted the need for a unified European strategy against the backdrop of stretched military resources.
While prestigious European leaders endorsed a possible peacekeeping initiative, they faced significant issues including resource constraints and political consensus. The summit, attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ursula von der Leyen, and others, highlighted Europe's pivotal role as global diplomacy seeks to mitigate the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Reviews Security Strategy Amid Kashmir Tensions
Trump Administration's New National Security Strategy: Focus on Cartels Over Russia
Global forum suggests fresh ideas for 21st century UN peacekeeping
Sweden Considers Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine