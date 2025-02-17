Europe Unites for Ukraine: A New Strategy Amid Peace Talks

European leaders convened with a renewed focus on ensuring Ukraine's security as peace negotiations between the United States and Russia loom. Leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signified an acknowledgment of Europe's amplified role in the conflict management.

An emergency summit in Paris underscored the urgency, notably following President Donald Trump's announcement of direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, bypassing Ukraine's participation. The discussions have spotlighted the need for a unified European strategy against the backdrop of stretched military resources.

While prestigious European leaders endorsed a possible peacekeeping initiative, they faced significant issues including resource constraints and political consensus. The summit, attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ursula von der Leyen, and others, highlighted Europe's pivotal role as global diplomacy seeks to mitigate the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)