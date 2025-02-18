Left Menu

500 Days Marked: Protest Highlights Gaza Crisis

Marking 500 days since the Gaza conflict escalated, Israelis protested, urging progress on a ceasefire and hostage return. Released hostage Iair Horn stressed urgency. Simultaneously, Lebanon extended the suspension of flights from Iran amid tensions over alleged cash smuggling, further straining regional relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:26 IST
500 Days Marked: Protest Highlights Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a fervent demonstration marking 500 days since the onset of the Gaza conflict, Israelis gathered to advocate for a renewed push in ceasefire negotiations and the urgent return of hostages. Among the demonstrators, Iair Horn, newly released from captivity, issued a poignant call to action, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation.

Meanwhile, tensions in Lebanon exacerbated as the government prolonged its suspension of flights to and from Iran. This decision, influenced by accusations of Iran using commercial flights to funnel cash to Hezbollah, has sparked protests and diplomatic strains between Lebanon and its neighbors.

Amid these developments, Israel remains resolute in its phased withdrawal strategy from southern Lebanon, as outlined in a ceasefire agreement. Maintaining a delicate balance between proactive withdrawal and regional security, the situation underscores the complexity of diplomacy in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025