Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Backstop for European Troops in Ukraine

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the necessity of a U.S. security commitment for any European postwar peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Starmer communicated his readiness to consider deploying British troops, conditional upon a durable peace agreement being achieved.

Starmer asserted that Europe must actively participate in maintaining peace in Ukraine. He expressed his willingness to contribute British forces on the condition of a guaranteed U.S. security backup, asserting that this is essential to prevent further Russian incursions against Ukraine.

During a conversation with reporters, Starmer emphasized that a U.S. security guarantee remains the sole effective measure to discourage Russia from future attacks on Ukraine, underscoring the importance of American involvement in the peacekeeping mission.

