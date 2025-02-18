Left Menu

Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Backstop for European Troops in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the need for a U.S. security guarantee for any European peacekeeping deployments to Ukraine. He considers sending British forces contingent on a lasting peace agreement and insists that U.S. involvement is crucial to deter potential Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:53 IST
Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Backstop for European Troops in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • France

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the necessity of a U.S. security commitment for any European postwar peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Starmer communicated his readiness to consider deploying British troops, conditional upon a durable peace agreement being achieved.

Starmer asserted that Europe must actively participate in maintaining peace in Ukraine. He expressed his willingness to contribute British forces on the condition of a guaranteed U.S. security backup, asserting that this is essential to prevent further Russian incursions against Ukraine.

During a conversation with reporters, Starmer emphasized that a U.S. security guarantee remains the sole effective measure to discourage Russia from future attacks on Ukraine, underscoring the importance of American involvement in the peacekeeping mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025