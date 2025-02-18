Starmer Pushes for U.S. Security Commitment in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed on Monday that a U.S. security commitment is vital for ensuring sustainable peace in Ukraine. Highlighting that discussions on security strategies are still in preliminary stages, Starmer refrained from specifying potential British troop deployments.

Following an emergency meeting with European leaders, Starmer underlined the need for Europe to enhance its defense spending and take greater security responsibility. He indicated readiness to commit British forces, contingent on achieving a lasting peace agreement, but insisted that a U.S. backstop is crucial for deterring Russian aggression.

Starmer, the first European leader to express readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine, plans further dialogue with European leaders and a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine's prolonged conflict with Russia.

