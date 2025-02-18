Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day

In a bold display of dissent, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the United States on Presidents Day, braving freezing temperatures to voice their disapproval of President Donald Trump's policies. The rallies, bearing the slogan 'No kings on Presidents Day,' spread across East Coast cities and reached the Arizona Statehouse.

Florida and California witnessed significant gatherings under the 'Not my Presidents Day' theme, driven by the 50501 Movement. This marks the second widespread protest within two weeks, pointing to growing discontent towards Trump's administration and Elon Musk, who leads the new Department of Government Efficiency aimed at federal budget cuts.

In Boston, despite the biting cold, nearly 1,000 demonstrators marched from the Statehouse to City Hall, while similar protests erupted across key cities. The movements targeted what they labeled the Trump administration's 'anti-democratic actions' and advocated for preserving foundational American values amid new federal policies.

