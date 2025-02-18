Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Protesters braved cold temperatures across the U.S. on Presidents Day to oppose President Trump's policies, chanting against 'kings' and decrying his administration's actions. Under the 50501 Movement, rallies in cities like Boston and Phoenix targeted Trump's immigration plans and the influence of Elon Musk.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold display of dissent, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the United States on Presidents Day, braving freezing temperatures to voice their disapproval of President Donald Trump's policies. The rallies, bearing the slogan 'No kings on Presidents Day,' spread across East Coast cities and reached the Arizona Statehouse.
Florida and California witnessed significant gatherings under the 'Not my Presidents Day' theme, driven by the 50501 Movement. This marks the second widespread protest within two weeks, pointing to growing discontent towards Trump's administration and Elon Musk, who leads the new Department of Government Efficiency aimed at federal budget cuts.
In Boston, despite the biting cold, nearly 1,000 demonstrators marched from the Statehouse to City Hall, while similar protests erupted across key cities. The movements targeted what they labeled the Trump administration's 'anti-democratic actions' and advocated for preserving foundational American values amid new federal policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massachusetts Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Immigration Policy
US Military Plane Lands in India with Deported Immigrants: A New Chapter in Immigration Policy
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
Boston Activist Acquitted in Chinese Agent Case
Boston Activist Acquitted of Acting as Chinese Agent