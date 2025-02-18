Bodoland Hosts Historic Assam Assembly Session, Marks Path to Development
Kokrajhar witnessed a historic milestone as it hosted the Assam Assembly's budget session, symbolizing a new era of development and peace in Bodoland. With significant investments in infrastructure and unity efforts, leaders emphasize the region's evolving political landscape and integration into broader state growth initiatives.
In a significant event marking a new chapter for Bodoland, Kokrajhar hosted the inaugural session of the Assam Assembly's budget proceedings. Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, emphasized that this session symbolizes enduring peace and a focus on development within the region.
Highlighting the assembly's location outside Dispur for the first time, Boro noted the move as a testament to enhancing state unity and dispelling previous notions of neglect towards Bodoland. "It is special," Boro remarked, pointing to the discussions between government officials and the attention to the 6th schedule issues as signs of significant progress.
Boro expressed optimism about the region's future, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts to advance Assam's development. The peace established in the past five years has set the stage for growth, with CM Sarma announcing a Rs 27 crore investment for rural road renovations in Kokrajhar.
