Impeachment Drama: Sara Duterte Challenges Proceedings

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has made a legal move, appealing to the Supreme Court on Tuesday to annul the impeachment proceedings against her. Her request also seeks to prevent an impending Senate trial that could result in her removal from office.

The decision by the House of Representatives, heavily influenced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s allies, led to Duterte's impeachment on February 5. She faces allegations of plotting against the president and engaging in significant corruption. A Senate trial is on the horizon, anticipated to commence when Congress reconvenes on June 2.

Duterte's legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, criticized the impeachment's hasty progression through the House, calling it a plan to eliminate her potential candidacy in the 2028 presidential race. The vice president refutes claims of threats and misuse of funds and is embroiled in a high-stakes political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)