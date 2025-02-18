Left Menu

Udit Raj Criticizes Mayawati: Calls for Unity Among Dalits and Muslims

Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj sharply criticized BSP chief Mayawati for her political conduct, although her influence remained strong. He compared the current struggles of the Muslim community to those faced by Dalits historically. Urging unity among Ambedkarites, he emphasized organizational changes in the DOMA Parisangh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:34 IST
Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj criticized Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, highlighting her continued political influence despite alleged misconduct and greed. He drew parallels between the present challenges faced by the Muslim community and the historical struggles of the Dalits.

Speaking in Lucknow, Raj emphasized the ongoing need for social justice, stressing that the Bahujan movement, unlike other political endeavors, was rooted in social change. He urged unity among Dalits and Muslims, emphasizing that neither group could combat societal challenges alone, especially amid increasing communal tensions.

Raj, who now leads the Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi (DOMA) Parisangh, called for an organizational overhaul to ensure diverse representation. He announced upcoming conferences and reiterated his commitment to a truly representative structure in DOMA Parisangh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

