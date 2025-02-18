Udit Raj Criticizes Mayawati: Calls for Unity Among Dalits and Muslims

In a strong statement, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj criticized Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, highlighting her continued political influence despite alleged misconduct and greed. He drew parallels between the present challenges faced by the Muslim community and the historical struggles of the Dalits.

Speaking in Lucknow, Raj emphasized the ongoing need for social justice, stressing that the Bahujan movement, unlike other political endeavors, was rooted in social change. He urged unity among Dalits and Muslims, emphasizing that neither group could combat societal challenges alone, especially amid increasing communal tensions.

Raj, who now leads the Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi (DOMA) Parisangh, called for an organizational overhaul to ensure diverse representation. He announced upcoming conferences and reiterated his commitment to a truly representative structure in DOMA Parisangh.

(With inputs from agencies.)