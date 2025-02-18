Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Urges Opposition for Constructive Budget Sessions

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session 2025-26, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for constructive participation from the opposition, highlighting the importance of the governor’s address and budget presentation. He emphasized the need for meaningful discussions, urging members to avoid accusations and focus on fostering democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath Urges Opposition for Constructive Budget Sessions
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed hope for productive collaboration with the opposition in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Budget Session 2025-26, encouraging all legislative members to engage in constructive discussions.

Sparks are set to fly as the governor's address and state budget presentation on February 20 will mark pivotal moments for legislators, offering them a platform to voice their views and engage in debates on crucial issues.

Adityanath underscored the session's potential to strengthen democratic values if marred by inconsequential disputes, while also reflecting on the state's achievements under the current administration's leadership globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025