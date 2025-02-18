Yogi Adityanath Urges Opposition for Constructive Budget Sessions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed hope for productive collaboration with the opposition in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Budget Session 2025-26, encouraging all legislative members to engage in constructive discussions.

Sparks are set to fly as the governor's address and state budget presentation on February 20 will mark pivotal moments for legislators, offering them a platform to voice their views and engage in debates on crucial issues.

Adityanath underscored the session's potential to strengthen democratic values if marred by inconsequential disputes, while also reflecting on the state's achievements under the current administration's leadership globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)