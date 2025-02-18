Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Challenges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Political Future Amid SIT Controversy

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of fearing electoral defeat in 2026 and facing public justice. The accusation follows the formation of an SIT to investigate Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh's comments, amidst Sarma's claims linking Gogoi's wife to Sheikh.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi made a bold claim regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's political future. Gogoi alleged that Sarma is worried about losing his political position and facing justice in the eyes of the Assamese public following the 2026 assembly elections.

This statement comes amid the Assam government's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with investigating comments made by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on India's internal matters. Sarma suggested that Gogoi's wife had associations with Sheikh during her time in Pakistan, a claim that escalated political tensions.

In a press briefing, Gogoi criticized Sarma's fluctuating stances, pointing out historical interactions as evidence of BJP's inconsistent policies with Pakistan. Gogoi called attention to matters like Prime Minister Modi's visit to Pakistan and alleged ISI connections within BJP ranks, questioning the lack of similar investigations.

