Opposition Uproar Disrupts Uttar Pradesh Assembly During Governor's Address

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly session was disrupted as opposition Samajwadi Party protested during Governor Anandiben Patel's address. The session was briefly adjourned due to slogans demanding figures on Kumbh stampede deaths. The SP criticized the government's handling of issues like devotee deaths, calling the BJP administration 'anti-people and anti-farmer.'

  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly faced chaos on Tuesday as opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) members protested during Governor Anandiben Patel's address, leading to an hour-long adjournment of proceedings.

The uproar began when Patel commenced her address to the joint House on the first day of the Budget session. SP members interrupted her with chants demanding transparency over deaths during the Kumbh Mela, cutting her speech to just over eight minutes.

Following the disruption, the Assembly's proceedings were paused at 11:22 AM, resuming at 12:30 PM. Earlier, SP legislators demonstrated within the Assembly premises, voicing issues such as the administration's handling of Kumbh fatalities and the broader governance of the ruling BJP, which they claim is failing the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

