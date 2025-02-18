BSP Leader Demands Arrest Over Threats to Mayawati

In a heated exchange, BSP leader Akash Anand described former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj as a sycophant of both the Congress and BJP, calling for his immediate arrest. Anand's comments came after Raj threatened to 'strangle' BSP chief Mayawati, citing her alleged role in stifling the social movement.

Via social media platform X, Anand implored the Uttar Pradesh police to act swiftly and detain Raj within 24 hours. He warned of potential unrest stemming from the anger among the Bahujan youth, emphasizing that strict legal measures must be taken. 'The Bahujan youth will not remain silent,' he asserted, underscoring his readiness to counter such threats.

Anand accused Raj of opportunism, suggesting that his interest in the Bahujan Movement was self-serving, aimed solely at advancing his political career. 'His recent remarks are intolerable to millions committed to the mission,' Anand stated, positioning himself as a staunch defender of the Bahujan cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)