Left Menu

UDF to Attend Invest Kerala Summit Amid Controversy

The Congress-led UDF intends to participate in the Invest Kerala Global Summit, despite a dispute following Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s praise for the state’s investment climate. Opposition leader V D Satheesan challenges the state government’s claims regarding new enterprises, emphasizing support yet highlighting discrepancies in statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:05 IST
UDF to Attend Invest Kerala Summit Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced its participation in the Invest Kerala Global Summit, scheduled to take place in Kochi on February 21 and 22, despite ongoing controversy. Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's recent commendation of the state's investment climate, which he claims is misleading.

Satheesan and other Congress leaders countered Tharoor's statements with government statistics, indicating that nearly three lakh MSMEs have been established in Kerala over the past three years. Satheesan daringly challenged the state government to divulge full details of these enterprises, questioning the authenticity of the figures cited.

Satheesan declared that the opposition supports the government's efforts to attract investments but remains vigilant against inflated claims. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve of attempting to stigmatize the opposition as anti-development, citing historical evidence of the CPI(M)'s detrimental impact on Kerala's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025