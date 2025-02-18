Left Menu

Pakistan's Parliament Demands UN-Backed Plebiscite for Kashmir

Pakistan's parliament passed a resolution demanding India comply with UN resolutions for a Kashmir plebiscite. The motion emphasizes support for Kashmiri self-determination. It criticizes India's human rights record in the region and condemns the revocation of Kashmir's special status in 2019, stressing peace resolutions are crucial for South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a unified move, Pakistan's parliament has passed a resolution urging India to adhere to UN Security Council directives by facilitating a fair plebiscite for Kashmiris. This plea aligns with historical calls for Kashmir's right to self-determination.

Championing the cause, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people's fight for autonomy. The resolution honors the resilience of Kashmiris and condemns India's alleged human rights abuses and its controversial revocation of Kashmir's autonomy in 2019.

The diplomatic gesture spotlights enduring tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbated by recent political moves and military rhetoric. Pakistan maintains that resolving the Kashmir issue per UN resolutions is pivotal for lasting peace in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

