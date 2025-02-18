Pakistan's Parliament Demands UN-Backed Plebiscite for Kashmir

In a unified move, Pakistan's parliament has passed a resolution urging India to adhere to UN Security Council directives by facilitating a fair plebiscite for Kashmiris. This plea aligns with historical calls for Kashmir's right to self-determination.

Championing the cause, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people's fight for autonomy. The resolution honors the resilience of Kashmiris and condemns India's alleged human rights abuses and its controversial revocation of Kashmir's autonomy in 2019.

The diplomatic gesture spotlights enduring tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbated by recent political moves and military rhetoric. Pakistan maintains that resolving the Kashmir issue per UN resolutions is pivotal for lasting peace in South Asia.

