Annamalai Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government Amid Rising Crime Against Women

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday criticized the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Coimbatore, accusing the administration of failing to protect women in the state. He linked the rise in crimes against women to increasing drug abuse among the youth.

Annamalai stated, 'The news of a 17-year-old girl being gang-raped by seven students in Coimbatore is shocking. Such heinous acts highlight that drug abuse is fostering an animalistic mentality among the youth,' he posted on platform X. The BJP leader criticized the DMK government for its alleged inability to tackle drug trafficking and enhance women's safety.

Highlighting past incidents, Annamalai likened the situation to the national outrage over Nirbhaya, stating that in Tamil Nadu women are continuously at risk, regardless of their status, without significant government intervention. He questioned whether political affiliations were hindering justice, particularly if the accused were connected to the DMK.

In response, AIADMK workers protested in Chennai, blaming the DMK government for failing to prevent sexual offenses against women and children. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan highlighted a growing menace within the school education department, stating that children face abuse from educators themselves.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, however, dismissed the opposition's protests, claiming that the government had taken proactive measures, including suspending implicated teachers and enforcing legislation. 'The police take swift action upon receiving complaints,' Elangovan emphasized, insisting that the DMK government is making all efforts to address the issue. (ANI)

