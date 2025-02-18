Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment

The backlash against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee intensified after she referred to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh,' leading to criticism from BJP leaders and protests in the West Bengal State Assembly. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu avoided commenting on the heated political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A political storm has erupted following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments labeling the Maha Kumbh festival as 'Mrityu Kumbh.' The remarks have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who accuse Banerjee of engaging in divisive politics.

Gaurav Vallabh, a senior BJP leader, criticized the chief minister's comments, pointing to an alleged strategy of political appeasement. Vallabh's sentiments were echoed by BJP's Aparna Yadav, who accused Banerjee of disrespecting religious sentiments and questioned the persistence of anti-religious rhetoric from opposition leaders.

In the State Assembly, protests led by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs emerged in response to Banerjee's criticism of the festival's organization, which highlighted incidents of overcrowding and mismanagement. Adhikari urged the Hindu and saint communities to voice their discontent, framing the remarks as an attack on Hindu traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

