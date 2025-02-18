Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad: Merit or Mockery?

JD(U) criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for seeking Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad amid corruption allegations. Tejashwi lauded his father's role in empowering the underprivileged, contrasting it with BJP leaders. Despite support, Lalu's scam convictions pose controversy, prompting broader discussion on the award's criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:43 IST
In a significant political clash, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has ridiculed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent call for a Bharat Ratna for his father, Lalu Prasad, citing his involvement in numerous scams.

Tejashwi, while commemorating the death anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, emphasized Prasad's historic contributions to underprivileged communities, drawing parallels with the BJP's eventual recognition of Thakur.

The discussion has reignited debates about the criteria for India's highest civilian award, with contrasting views on Lalu's legacy and his criminal convictions forming a flashpoint in the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

