Debate Heats Up Over Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad: Merit or Mockery?

In a significant political clash, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has ridiculed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent call for a Bharat Ratna for his father, Lalu Prasad, citing his involvement in numerous scams.

Tejashwi, while commemorating the death anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, emphasized Prasad's historic contributions to underprivileged communities, drawing parallels with the BJP's eventual recognition of Thakur.

The discussion has reignited debates about the criteria for India's highest civilian award, with contrasting views on Lalu's legacy and his criminal convictions forming a flashpoint in the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)