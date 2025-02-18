Ramzan Work Hour Controversy: Telangana's Decision Sparks Political Debate

In Telangana, a decision to permit Muslim state employees to leave work early during Ramzan has ignited a heated political debate. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, defends the decision, labeling it a continuation of longstanding practice to accommodate Muslims' religious needs during Ramzan.

The Telangana government, in a directive from Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, announced that government Muslim employees may exit offices at 4 p.m. throughout March. The order, meant to facilitate religious observance, applies to various employment categories, except in critical service needs.

However, BJP leaders sharply criticize the move, labeling it as religious appeasement and a bid for Muslim votes in upcoming elections. BJP's Amit Malviya and P Muralidhar Rao accuse the Congress-led government of fostering biased governance, arguing similar concessions are not extended during Hindu or Jain religious observances.

