Left Menu

Zelenskiy Postpones Saudi Visit to Avoid Legitimacy Confusion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delayed his Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimizing a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh. Speaking in Turkey, he stated the trip, initially set for Wednesday, would now occur on March 10 to avoid coinciding with the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:08 IST
Zelenskiy Postpones Saudi Visit to Avoid Legitimacy Confusion
Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed an official visit to Saudi Arabia amid concerns over inadvertently legitimizing a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Zelenskiy, speaking in Turkey on Tuesday, announced the decision to delay the visit initially scheduled for Wednesday. He emphasized the wish to prevent any perception of coincidence between his visit and the diplomatic meeting.

The Ukrainian leader's trip to the kingdom has been rescheduled for March 10, ensuring it remains distinctly separate from other international discussions taking place in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025