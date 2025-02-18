Zelenskiy Postpones Saudi Visit to Avoid Legitimacy Confusion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed an official visit to Saudi Arabia amid concerns over inadvertently legitimizing a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Zelenskiy, speaking in Turkey on Tuesday, announced the decision to delay the visit initially scheduled for Wednesday. He emphasized the wish to prevent any perception of coincidence between his visit and the diplomatic meeting.

The Ukrainian leader's trip to the kingdom has been rescheduled for March 10, ensuring it remains distinctly separate from other international discussions taking place in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)