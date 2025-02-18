Zelenskiy Postpones Saudi Visit to Avoid Legitimacy Confusion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delayed his Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimizing a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh. Speaking in Turkey, he stated the trip, initially set for Wednesday, would now occur on March 10 to avoid coinciding with the meeting.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed an official visit to Saudi Arabia amid concerns over inadvertently legitimizing a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Zelenskiy, speaking in Turkey on Tuesday, announced the decision to delay the visit initially scheduled for Wednesday. He emphasized the wish to prevent any perception of coincidence between his visit and the diplomatic meeting.
The Ukrainian leader's trip to the kingdom has been rescheduled for March 10, ensuring it remains distinctly separate from other international discussions taking place in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Saudi Arabia
- postpone
- legitimacy
- Riyadh
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Russia
- Turkey
- visit
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Secretary of State's Strategic Visit in El Salvador
Ukraine's Initiative: The Battle to Reclaim Its Children
Trump's Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Cuts Ties with U.N. Agencies
Fracking Executive Chris Wright Confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary Amid Climate Policy Shifts
High Stakes in TikTok's Future Amidst U.S. Strategic Moves