Arab Nations Unite to Counter Trump's Gaza Proposal

Egypt's President Sisi will visit Riyadh to discuss a $20 billion Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction. Arab leaders reject Trump's proposal to displace Palestinians. Discussions involve contributions from various Arab states, with the goal of reconstructing Gaza without Hamas involvement and retaining Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:27 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is slated to travel to Riyadh on Thursday to discuss an Arab initiative potentially worth $20 billion for Gaza's reconstruction, according to two Egyptian security sources.

This meeting aims to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial plan, which seeks to redevelop Gaza under U.S. control while displacing Palestinians, a proposal met with regional dissent.

The Arab leaders' summit in Riyadh is expected to align regional efforts before presenting the plan at the Arab summit in Cairo on March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

