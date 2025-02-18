Karnataka's Upcoming Budget Session: Key Highlights

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially convened the Karnataka Legislature's budget session, set to commence on March 3, according to recent notifications from the Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Secretariat.

The session is scheduled to last until March 21, incorporating a total of 15 legislative sittings. This timing aligns strategically for the state, setting the stage for important financial discussions.

Particularly noteworthy is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement of his 16th state budget presentation, slated for March 7. As he holds the finance portfolio, this session is pivotal for outlining Karnataka's fiscal roadmap for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)