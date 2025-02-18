Left Menu

Karnataka's Upcoming Budget Session: Key Highlights

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has summoned the Karnataka Legislature's budget session starting March 3. The session will run until March 21 and feature 15 sittings. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget on March 7, marking his 16th presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:37 IST
Karnataka's Upcoming Budget Session: Key Highlights
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially convened the Karnataka Legislature's budget session, set to commence on March 3, according to recent notifications from the Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Secretariat.

The session is scheduled to last until March 21, incorporating a total of 15 legislative sittings. This timing aligns strategically for the state, setting the stage for important financial discussions.

Particularly noteworthy is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement of his 16th state budget presentation, slated for March 7. As he holds the finance portfolio, this session is pivotal for outlining Karnataka's fiscal roadmap for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025