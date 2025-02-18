Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: A New Path in Ukraine Conflict Resolution?

In a shift from previous tactics, the Trump administration held talks with Russia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The dialogue, which excluded Ukraine, raised concerns among European allies and Ukrainian officials about potential concessions to Russia, especially regarding NATO membership and territorial disputes.

The Trump administration has made a significant move by engaging in discussions with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine, marking a departure from its prior strategy of isolating Moscow. This decision to exclude Kyiv from initial talks has sparked unease among U.S. allies in Europe.

During the discussions in Saudi Arabia, Russia stated it would not tolerate NATO granting membership to Ukraine, highlighting a core issue in the ongoing conflict. This is the first such meeting between U.S. and Russian officials to halt the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Ukraine insists on a settlement that respects its sovereignty, with President Zelenskiy urging no decisions be made over Ukraine's head. As European nations consider peacekeeper contributions, Russia's hardened stance remains a formidable barrier to peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

