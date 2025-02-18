U.S.-Russia Talks: A New Path in Ukraine Conflict Resolution?

The Trump administration has made a significant move by engaging in discussions with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine, marking a departure from its prior strategy of isolating Moscow. This decision to exclude Kyiv from initial talks has sparked unease among U.S. allies in Europe.

During the discussions in Saudi Arabia, Russia stated it would not tolerate NATO granting membership to Ukraine, highlighting a core issue in the ongoing conflict. This is the first such meeting between U.S. and Russian officials to halt the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Ukraine insists on a settlement that respects its sovereignty, with President Zelenskiy urging no decisions be made over Ukraine's head. As European nations consider peacekeeper contributions, Russia's hardened stance remains a formidable barrier to peace negotiations.

