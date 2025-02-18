Black Entrepreneurs Face New DEI Challenges as Trump Policies Unravel Biden's Gains

Casey Cooper entered the male-dominated trucking industry 11 years ago, successfully landing federal contracts despite facing the odds. However, her challenges have intensified with former President Donald Trump's rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which previously offered opportunities for Black-owned businesses.

In a climate of uncertainty, experts and business leaders express concern over the impact of Trump's policies on minority-owned firms. Federal agencies will no longer consider DEI practices in procurement decisions, potentially eroding progress made under the Biden administration. Black-owned businesses received only a small share of federal contracts in 2023.

Structural issues, including the increasing size of federal contracts that favor large companies, continue to challenge Black business owners. The debate over DEI policies underscores broader issues of racial equity and the essential role such initiatives play in addressing long-standing disparities in the business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)