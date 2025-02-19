Eknath Shinde Mobilizes Shiv Sena for Civic Poll Victory

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged his party members to gear up for the challenge of defeating the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) in the impending civic elections, following a significant victory in the previous assembly polls.

Shinde, leading the ruling Shiv Sena, dismissed any notions of a 'cold war' within the BJP-led Mahayuti government, highlighting a unified focus on advancing development in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

Addressing his party's office-bearers, Shinde instructed them to ensure the widespread reach of government programs and policies while reiterating his party's commitment to growth and development against those perceived as anti-progressive forces.

