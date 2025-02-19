U.S.-Russia Talks: A New Chapter in the Ukraine Conflict?

The Trump administration has begun direct talks with Russia to conclude the war in Ukraine, marking a shift from its previous strategy of rallying allies to isolate President Vladimir Putin. These discussions, held in Saudi Arabia, include contentious issues such as NATO membership for Kyiv and territorial negotiations.

As these pivotal talks unfolded, Russia intensified its demands, refusing NATO alliance for Ukraine. The move stirred European criticism, with some politicians accusing Trump's government of appeasing Moscow by renouncing Ukraine's NATO hopes. Despite reassurances, fears linger over potential concessions undermining Ukraine's security interests.

Adding to the complexity, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressed the importance of involving the European Union. Meanwhile, Ukraine insists its consent is necessary for any resolution. The geopolitical stakes remain high, with the potential peace deal generating unease across Europe.

