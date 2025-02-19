Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: A New Chapter in the Ukraine Conflict?

The Trump administration is engaging in direct talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, diverging from previous strategies. Key discussions include NATO membership and territorial negotiations, amid concerns from Ukraine and Europe about being sidelined. Diplomatic tensions remain high as Russia raises new demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:11 IST
U.S.-Russia Talks: A New Chapter in the Ukraine Conflict?

The Trump administration has begun direct talks with Russia to conclude the war in Ukraine, marking a shift from its previous strategy of rallying allies to isolate President Vladimir Putin. These discussions, held in Saudi Arabia, include contentious issues such as NATO membership for Kyiv and territorial negotiations.

As these pivotal talks unfolded, Russia intensified its demands, refusing NATO alliance for Ukraine. The move stirred European criticism, with some politicians accusing Trump's government of appeasing Moscow by renouncing Ukraine's NATO hopes. Despite reassurances, fears linger over potential concessions undermining Ukraine's security interests.

Adding to the complexity, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressed the importance of involving the European Union. Meanwhile, Ukraine insists its consent is necessary for any resolution. The geopolitical stakes remain high, with the potential peace deal generating unease across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025