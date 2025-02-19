Jailed Punjab MP Seeks Court Order to Attend Parliament
Punjab MP Amritpal Singh has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, requesting permission to attend parliamentary sessions despite being detained. Singh argues that his preventive detention violates his constitutional right to represent his constituency in the Lok Sabha.
Amritpal Singh, a jailed MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to allow him to attend parliamentary sessions. Singh contends his constitutional rights are being violated due to preventive detention under the National Security Act.
Singh, currently held in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, insists that even MPs under preventive detention have the right to fulfill their parliamentary duties. In his petition, Singh claimed undue absence could lead to his seat being vacated, depriving his 19 lakh constituents of representation.
He has requested both the Lok Sabha speaker and other authorities but received no response. Citing precedents where MPs were granted parole for attendance, Singh seeks a production order to ensure his presence in the House.
