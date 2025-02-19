U.S.-Russia Talks: Controversial Moves and Global Reactions

President Trump's administration is breaking diplomatic ground by agreeing to further talks with Russia on ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following a lengthy discussion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marks a shift from the previous U.S. policy of rallying allies to isolate Russia, a decision that has stirred controversy among European leaders.

U.S. and Russian officials have met to discuss halting the deadliest European conflict since World War II. However, Ukraine and several European politicians have expressed concerns about the perceived concessions offered to Moscow, as the new U.S. stance rules out NATO membership for Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes a peace process will require significant concessions from all involved.

This diplomatic development has raised alarms in Ukraine and among U.S. allies, who fear a potential power shift favoring Moscow. Following the talks, there are no plans for a Trump-Putin meeting, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy postponed a scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia. Observers await further developments amid tensions and skepticism over any progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)