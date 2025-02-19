Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: Controversial Moves and Global Reactions

The Trump administration has initiated talks with Russia on ending the Ukraine conflict, marking a shift in U.S. diplomatic strategy that had previously excluded Russia. Despite no concessions from either side, skepticism looms over the effectiveness of these talks, as Ukraine insists on being a part of any negotiation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:38 IST
U.S.-Russia Talks: Controversial Moves and Global Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Trump's administration is breaking diplomatic ground by agreeing to further talks with Russia on ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following a lengthy discussion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marks a shift from the previous U.S. policy of rallying allies to isolate Russia, a decision that has stirred controversy among European leaders.

U.S. and Russian officials have met to discuss halting the deadliest European conflict since World War II. However, Ukraine and several European politicians have expressed concerns about the perceived concessions offered to Moscow, as the new U.S. stance rules out NATO membership for Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes a peace process will require significant concessions from all involved.

This diplomatic development has raised alarms in Ukraine and among U.S. allies, who fear a potential power shift favoring Moscow. Following the talks, there are no plans for a Trump-Putin meeting, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy postponed a scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia. Observers await further developments amid tensions and skepticism over any progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025